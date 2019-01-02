The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Arizona Street fire on New Year’s Day estimated at $63,000 loss

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2019 12:17 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District crews arrived to a structure fire in the 4300 block of North Arizona Street at about 2:48 p.m. New Year’s Day to find a detached two-car garage fully engulfed with heavy smoke and fire.

    According to a NACFD press release, a late-model camp trailer was parked between a garage, the roof of which ended up collapsing, and a double-wide mobile home. The camp trailer sustained heavy damage due to the fire spreading quickly.

    The homeowners were not displaced and no injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation and has an estimated dollar loss of $63,000.

    Assisting NACFD were AMR, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource.

    Information provided by the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District

