Beale Street Theater holds auditions for upcoming play

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is holding auditions for its upcoming production of the “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon.

It’s a comedy about a group of men that holds their weekly poker game at the apartment of a divorced sportswriter, Oscar Madison, whose apartment isn’t exactly the cleanest.

His friend Felix, who is a tidy person, is thrown out by his wife and moves in with Oscar. The pair of friends encounter hardships having to deal with how the other lives.

The cast consists of six men and two women. Those interested in auditioning must be at least 16 years old and come with a one-minute monologue.

Auditions are from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18 at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 Beale St.