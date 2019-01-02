First born 2019 Kingman baby welcomed to community

KINGMAN – Scarlett Rose Lee is the first baby born of 2019 in Kingman. She arrived to the world at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, measuring 20 inches long.

Allie Henry and Robert Lee are first-time parents and the experience is “surreal” and being the parents of the first newborn in Kingman is “amazing.”

“We are really grateful for what we got and for the nurses,” Allie said.

The family received a gift basket of products for the baby and mother. Donations came from Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, KRMC Public Relations, Labor and Delivery Unit, and Sweet Peas Photography.

Allie said they received diapers, breastfeeding equipment, a car seat, a digital picture frame and two one-hour massages.