Horoscopes | January 3, 2019

Birthdays: Brooke Williams, 35; Katie McGrath, 36; Eli Manning, 37; Danica McKellar, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Discussions, meetings and setting up your plans for the future should be your priority. Positive change is within reach.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a position of leadership and offer to organize and help get things running smoothly. Your hands-on approach will result in getting the support you need to carry out your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface if someone is dishonest or manipulative. Use your intelligence, especially where joint ventures or money matters are concerned.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go to the source to receive instructions or information if you want to avoid making a mistake. It’s important to follow the rules and to keep records to avoid being blamed for something you didn’t do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn as you go, share with your peers and discover what’s available to you. You’ll gather information and learn easily.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check out what’s going on in your community or get together with colleagues or those who share your beliefs. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an emotional argument.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t make travel plans or set business meetings unless you are positive you have everything in order and ready to go. Last-minute changes will leave you in a predicament if you act before you are fully prepared.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Trust and believe in what you know and what you have done in the past. Your experience will pay off when faced with changes that other people make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Begin a process that will add to your knowledge and keep you updated on the latest technology. A change in the way you think will impact your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Live up to your promises and stick to honoring any resolutions you set. It’s always difficult when you start something new, but with a little patience and determination, positive results will turn into the masterpiece you envisioned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your intelligence and connections to get things set up and ready for new beginnings. Think big, but instill common sense in whatever you choose to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will stand in your way. A clean slate will ease stress and spark your imagination.