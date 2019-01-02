MCSO Search and Rescue busy in Mohave Wash near Havasu

KINGMAN – Two separate sets of motorists had to be led out from Mohave Wash near Lake Havasu City on Saturday and Monday nights.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the mother of a 19-year-old daughter, who called saying the party she was with had become stranded while four-wheeling east of Lake Havasu City at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The daughter was with two other friends driving a UTV and became stranded. They managed to find a location with cell service and shared the location with her family.

Due to the remoteness of their location, the family called the sheriff's office for assistance, and Search and Rescue was activated. Based on the provided location information, searchers went directly to them. They were located up Mohave Wash about 21 miles.

While they had food and water, they were cold and had no means to start a fire to keep warm. Searchers assisted them out of the remote area back to Highway 95.

Search and Rescue was called back out to Mohave Wash on Monday.

Just before the New Year was to be rung in, Search and Rescue was activated to locate a family of six, who became stranded in their UTVs while four-wheeling south of Lake Havasu City.

The family had followed markers to Mohave Wash and then traveled north. At some point, they got turned around and could not find their way back to Highway 95. They made a fire to stay warm.

Searchers located them about 2 a.m. and escorted them back to safety.

Information provided by MCSO Search and Rescue