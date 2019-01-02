The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 2, 2019

  • Originally Published: January 2, 2019 5:15 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Michael Anthony Barra

    Michael Anthony Barra

    DOB: 08/08/1995 Hispanic Male 5-11 155 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 12/24/2018

    photo

    Marisa Kayden Callison

    Marisa Kayden Callison

    DOB: 06/11/1995 White Female 5-1 115 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal trespassing 1 degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 12/31/2018

    photo

    Martin Lee Christensen

    Martin Lee Christensen

    DOB: 01/29/1962 White Male 5-9 240 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray

    Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 01/02/2019

    photo

    Michael Lee Collins

    Michael Lee Collins

    DOB: 09/12/1986 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony; aggravated assault – peace officer, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 01/02/2019

    photo

    Eva Marie Powell

    Eva Marie Powell

    DOB: 06/07/1994 White Female 5-3 120 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Theft – means of transportation, Class 5 Felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 01/02/2019

    The following individual has been apprehended:

    photo

    Joshua William Robinson

    Joshua William Robinson

    Offense: Narcotic drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 03/08/2018 Capture: 01/01/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

