Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 2, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Michael Anthony Barra

DOB: 08/08/1995 Hispanic Male 5-11 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/24/2018

Marisa Kayden Callison

DOB: 06/11/1995 White Female 5-1 115 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1 degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/31/2018

Martin Lee Christensen

DOB: 01/29/1962 White Male 5-9 240 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 01/02/2019

Michael Lee Collins

DOB: 09/12/1986 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony; aggravated assault – peace officer, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 01/02/2019

Eva Marie Powell

DOB: 06/07/1994 White Female 5-3 120 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Theft – means of transportation, Class 5 Felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 01/02/2019

The following individual has been apprehended:

Joshua William Robinson

Offense: Narcotic drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 03/08/2018 Capture: 01/01/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department