Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 2, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Michael Anthony Barra
DOB: 08/08/1995 Hispanic Male 5-11 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/24/2018
Marisa Kayden Callison
DOB: 06/11/1995 White Female 5-1 115 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal trespassing 1 degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/31/2018
Martin Lee Christensen
DOB: 01/29/1962 White Male 5-9 240 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Gray
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 01/02/2019
Michael Lee Collins
DOB: 09/12/1986 White Male 6-0 170 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony; aggravated assault – peace officer, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 01/02/2019
Eva Marie Powell
DOB: 06/07/1994 White Female 5-3 120 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Theft – means of transportation, Class 5 Felony; unlawful use of means of transportation, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 01/02/2019
The following individual has been apprehended:
Joshua William Robinson
Offense: Narcotic drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 03/08/2018 Capture: 01/01/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
