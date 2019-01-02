New opioid campaign brings awareness to Arizona youth

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family launched a campaign for Arizona youth, between the ages of 12-17, to make healthy decisions, and provide strategies and resources to prevent the use of opioids.

The campaign, “Opioids. Getting in is easier than getting out,” uses graphic images to demonstrate consequences of opioid misuse and addiction.

"We began this year by coming together to address the opioid epidemic and pass the Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act," Gov. Doug Ducey said.

A companion website educates teens on how opioids work on the brain and the dangers of opioid misuse and addiction, steps to avoid misusing, and how to seek help or treatment.

The campaign will appear on social media platforms, streaming music services and YouTube.

The youth awareness campaign is a direct result of the bipartisan Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act, unanimously passed during the special session in January 2018, which appropriated $400,600 for campaign development. Since the passage of the act, Arizona has seen significant progress including decreased opioid prescriptions, decreased potential doctor shopping, and increased naloxone distribution. Despite these improvements, there is still significant work to do to end Arizona’s opioid epidemic.

“Preventing opioid overdoses and deaths in our state requires a multifaceted approach, and teaching our teens about the dangers of opioid misuse is an important component of the Arizona Opioid Action Plan,” Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services said.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Health Services