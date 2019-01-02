Obituary | Dennis Fred Jaeger

Dennis Fred Jaeger, 72, of Kingman passed away Dec. 28, 2018.

He was born Sept. 6, 1946 in Tucson, Arizona to Edgar and Helen Jaeger (Brinker). Dennis spent most of his life residing in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also worked in Orange, California and Kingman, Arizona.

He was a pioneer and leader in the neon sign manufacturing industry. He worked with, ran, or owned many major names in Las Vegas sign building including: YESCO; Ad-Art; SSI (Sign Systems Incorporated); and Southwestern Sign, to name a few.

His heart was always in Arizona, and as such, after retiring in 2001, he relocated to Kingman, Arizona for the second time in his life.

In his early years Dennis went to high school in Las Vegas at Bishop Gorman and Las Vegas high schools.

Dennis is survived by all three of his sons; Kelly Jaeger, Jason O. Jaeger, and Damon Dennis Jaeger, his three grandsons; Aden, Sebastian, and Micah Jaeger. Dennis is also survived by his sister; Karen Jaeger Perrin, as well as Ron, R. Dale, Gary, and Kurt Jaeger.

Dennis is preceded in death by his mom; Helen, father; Edgar, and his brothers; Eddie, Kenny, and Dale Jaeger Sr.

The Dennis F. Jaeger Celebration of Life, will be both: in Kingman, Arizona at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Dambar Steak House, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ 86401.

You MUST RSVP to Jason Jaeger or Myron Storing Jr. There will be hors d’oeuvres, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. In Las Vegas at 1 p.m. PST, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2018. You MUST RSVP with Jason Jaeger. There will be hors d’oeuvres, alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages.

We would love and appreciate any photos of Dennis you can share prior to the celebration of life or a thought or story. We will have time for anyone who wants to share a personal story or memory at the events.

Services were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the Jaeger family at www.lietz-razefuneralhome.com.