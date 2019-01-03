Attorney general’s office warns Arizonans about door-to-door scams

PHOENIX – The office of the Arizona Attorney General is warning Arizonans about door-to-door sales scams.

A door-to-door sales scam can be a stranger approaching your home using fraudulent or high-pressure tactics to try to sell a product or device at a low price.

The person attempting to sell the product may insist for the payment up front, never provide the product or service, or misrepresent the quality that’s offered.

Warning signs to look out for include: a person showing up to a residence without contacting you prior to their arrival, the person not wearing professional attire, not recognizing the company they claim they work for, asking for personal information, or they become aggressive or hostile during their sales pitch after denying their offer.

Protecting yourself is easy. If the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is a scam, and don’t answer the door to strangers that were not expected.

Other ways to protect yourself is to not pay for the full amount in advance for a product or service and don’t provide personal or financial information to a stranger at the door. Post a “No soliciting” or “No Trespassing” sign at the front door.

To file a consumer complaint, visit www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer or call 800-352-8431.

For more information, visit www.azag.gov/seniors/scamalert.

Information provided by Office of the Arizona Attorney General