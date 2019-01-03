The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
6:44 PM Thu, Jan. 03rd
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Child killed in crash that closed southbound I-17 for hours

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 3, 2019 11:41 a.m.

    • BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. — A collision on southbound Interstate 17 near Sunset Point north of Black Canyon City killed a child and closed the route between Phoenix and northern Arizona for about four hours Thursday morning.

    The state Department of Public Safety said a 10-year-old girl was killed and at least two other people were injured in a rollover crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

    The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound lanes of I-17 reopened around 7:30 a.m. and that northbound lanes of I-17 were unaffected by the closure.

    Sunset Point is 55 miles (88 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

    More like this story