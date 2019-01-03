State chamber president wants tweak for ‘dreamers’

PHOENIX – The head of a major business organization is looking for legal ways to reduce the tuition paid by “dreamers” who live in Arizona to attend state universities and community colleges.

And while he hopes for some state or federal legislative action, it ultimately could mean asking voters to rethink a law they approved in 2006.

Glenn Hamer, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Thursday he thinks there may be some wiggle room in enforcing the law that says those not in the country legally have to pay more than the tuition available to other Arizona residents.

Hamer said the law is based on the idea Arizona taxpayers should not be subsidizing those who have entered the country illegally or overstayed their visas. He believes there is a way to legislatively determine there is some rate – less than full out-of-state tuition – that complies with the law.

There is already some precedent for that. The Arizona Board of Regents has a policy saying those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can attend at a tuition of 150 percent of what is charged to residents.

But that rate can still add $6,000 a year on to a student's bill. And Hamer said he believes it can be driven lower.

Ideally, Hamer said, the whole problem would be resolved if Congress were to deal with the issue and formally declare DACA recipients are in the country legally.

At this point, DACA exists only because of an executive order signed by Barack Obama when he was president. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled unanimously last year that does not make those in the program eligible for in-state tuition, no matter their residency status.

But Hamer also has a backup plan of sorts if the tuition for DACA recipients cannot be legally tweaked and Congress fails to act: Take the issue back to Arizona voters.

He said when the law was approved in 2006, no one was thinking about DACA recipients. In fact, DACA did not even exist at the time.

It was only in 2012 when Obama decided those who came here as children and met other qualifications could not only remain without fear of deportation, but also be allowed to work.

“I could certainly make the argument that, way back when, we were not thinking about dreamers,” Hamer said.

“I believe the average age of a dreamer in terms of the entrance into the United States was 6 years old,” he explained, meaning they were not making a conscious decision to violate federal immigration law. “They're going where their parents are taking them.”

And Hamer said multiple polls have shown popular support for providing a permanent solution, including possibly a path to citizenship, for the more than 800,000 who have been accepted into the program nationally, including more than 23,000 in Arizona.

Failing federal resolution, Hamer said it’s in the interest of the state – and the business community he represents – to create the maximum opportunity for DACA recipients in Arizona to have a higher education and one that is affordable. And that, he said, cold ultimately require revisiting that 2006 law.