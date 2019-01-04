Another snowstorm predicted, be prepared for travel delays

PHOENIX – Driving to the snow this weekend? Another snowstorm is in the forecast for Arizona’s high country. Arizona Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers to delay travel and stay off the roads if possible.

During recent snowstorms, sections of Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction, and State Route 89A near Jerome closed due to crashes and heavy snowfall. State routes 169 and 260 were also closed.

Road closures can cause unexpected events and occur when there is inclement weather.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s app will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

ADOT crews are ready to plow roads and keep them clear, but it can still be hazardous to drive in a storm. ADOT Equipment Service technicians have been keeping the snowplows in shape, and the highways have been treated with deicing material to keep snow and ice from sticking to the road surface.

If delaying travel isn’t possible, leave prepared for the possibility of spending extended time in winter conditions. Pack an emergency kit with items like extra blankets, warm clothes, food and water, cat litter or sand for traction, a first-aid kit and a fully charged cellphone.

Make sure to slow down and drive for the conditions you’re in. Be sure to leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Give snowplows plenty of room to work. Avoid passing a plow until the driver pulls aside to let traffic by.

Before deciding to travel, check weather reports and highway conditions by visiting, az511.gov, calling 511, or ADOT’s Twitter feed @ArizonaDOT. For more winter-driving tips, visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation