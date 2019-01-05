Ducey awards $8.4 million for new school buses, funding for 76 buses

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey announced Friday that 22 school districts have received approval for the purchase of 76 diesel and alternative fuel school buses worth $8.4 million.

The $8.4 million is the second wave of funding awarded as part of a $38 million plan to provide low-income schools with new school buses.

In the first wave of funding, 142 diesel and alternative fuel school buses were awarded to 55 school districts and charter schools at a cost of $15.9 million. Kingman Unified School District was awarded with 10 buses worth $1.1 million.

Superintendent Roger Jacks was surprised when he first heard the news back in December. He thought KUSD wouldn’t get as much and the total would be about five.

“We are amazed. We are really happy that they recognized the transportation mission we have up here,” Jacks said.

KUSD buses cover 3,300 square miles picking up students from Dolan Springs, Meadview, Yucca and Wikieup.

In June of 2018, Governor Ducey released a $38 million plan to purchase an estimated 280 school buses utilizing settlement funds from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust.

The plan provides funding to 60 percent free and reduced lunch school districts, charters and the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind to replace buses with over 100,000 miles and older than 15 years.