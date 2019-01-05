Event Calendar | Jan. 10-13

THURSDAY

Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair 2019

At the Nautical Beachfront Resort, 1000 McCulloch Blvd N., in Lake Havasu City. For more information call 877-505-2440.

FRIDAY

White Cliffs Senior Living/Lego Team Demo

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd.. For more information contact Nina by email: BFLL3862@gmail.com or Celeste Lucier at: clucier@kaolaz.org

SATURDAY

Master Gardners’ Fruit tree pruning workshop

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 3766 N. Melody Stree.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-303-0431

Winter Wonderland Ball

6 p.m. - midnight at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Farmer’s Market

Noon - 3 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

SUNDAY

