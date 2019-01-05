Letter | Help seniors, not bombs

I would like to respond to the article “A Deficit Happy Government” by Veronica de Rugy, in the Wednesday Dec. 26 edition.

De Rugy stated the only way we can rein in the government from overspending is to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.

Sorry, Veronica, but there is more than just one way to overcome the excess spending for government services. How about we remove the cap on the income level in Social Security? How about Congress pay back the money they borrowed from Social Security because they could do so and weaken the program. How about we give 20 percent more to these programs that are so desperately needed by seniors and the disabled by cutting the military budget by the same 20 percent?

These funds are needed much more for these programs than they are for another new airplane, ship, or bomb because we already have enough to destroy the world as it is.

So you see, Veronica, there is more than just one way. Your article appears to be a Republican hit piece to try to get people used to their services being cut so we can give millionaires and billionaires a tax cut.

If Republicans believe people are just going to sit back and allow them to run up the deficit only to come after these services later, they have another thing coming. Forget it.

Even their own voters will vote them out of office if they try.