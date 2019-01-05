Miner Editorial | City’s infrastructure needs people to shop local

City of Kingman staff and Council begin tackling a new budget at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave. Mayor Jen Miles has encouraged the public.

It can only be imagined how onerous the task shall be with a hit of at least $6.2 million to the coffers. A $3.1 million budget item for infrastructure repairs and another $3.1 million for capital improvements was taken out of the budget with the citizens’ approval of the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act in November.

The votes have been cast and it doesn’t matter what side of that ballot question people stand on now. While 1 percent of the City’s then 3.5 percent sales tax rate has been reduced to 2.5 percent, infrastructure and capital improvements still need to be made.

It was just a little more than a year ago when Andy Devine Avenue from Hall Street down to Eighth Street was littered with potholes. The monies collected by the City when Council raised the rate repaired that section of Andy Devine sooner rather than later.

If you live or around in Kingman, you have most likely dealt with the traffic situation on Stockton Hill Road. Our decades-old water system was, and is, in dire need of repair. The water main along Stockton Hill is undergoing its repairs, which was funded and budgeted because of that 1 percent increase that has since been lost.

There are many more infrastructure needs that our city needs. The passage of Proposition 413 is going to make it more difficult to meet those needs, but not impossible.

This sudden decrease in sales tax dollars requires everyone to pitch in to ensure the City’s infrastructure gets repaired and is maintained. By everyone, that includes those stakeholders who don’t live in Kingman, but consider themselves supporters of Kingman.

The Daily Miner Editorial is encouraging everyone, residents inside the city limits and residents outside, to continue shopping locally. Before the sales tax increase in 2017, our infrastructure was in dire need. The year 2018 was a good one where improvements were made, but they were not completed.

There is only one way to ensure our infrastructure gets repaired and maintained. Please, shop local.