Open nominations for the 35th annual ‘Women Making History’ awards

KINGMAN – It’s that time of year again. Nominations are open for the 35th annual “Women Making History Award.”

Nominations close 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Nomination forms may be found online at http//kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com or contact the committee by calling Terri Chavez at 928-681-3344 ext 2224.



The 2019 Kingman “Women Making History” award ceremony has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. As in the past, the 35th annual award ceremony will honor outstanding women in the Kingman community.

This event is held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month which focuses on the rich and inspiring heritage of women’s contributions. In Kingman and the surrounding area nominations are accepted in the following categories: The Arts, Business, Education, Homemaking, Pioneering, Professions, Public Service, Religion, Volunteerism or a category not specified that describes the nominee.



The scope of this project is to honor those women who have made a sustaining contribution to the Kingman area and who have been permanent residents of the area for at least 10 years.

As in past years, the “Women Making History” will continue to help young women in the Kingman community who are deserving of a scholarship. They must be enrolled at Mohave Community College or the MCC/NAU program.

Scholarship funds are raised by selling tickets for a drawing for a custom handmade quilt. All proceeds go straight to the scholarship fund. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The winner will be drawn at the event. If you would like to make a scholarship contribution you may also call Chavez at 928-681-3344.

Information provided by Betsy Parker, member of the steering committee