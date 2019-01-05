Prep Basketball: Lady Vols lean on defense in win over River Valley

KINGMAN – Sometimes all it takes is a little bit of defensive pressure and a team can create offensive opportunities.

The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team proved that statement is true by overcoming a sluggish third quarter Friday for a 52-38 win over River Valley.

“When you press you get your juices flowing and you go, go, go,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “I thought we were slow starting, but in the second quarter we just stepped on the gas. Then in the fourth quarter we stepped on the gas (again). They just have to keep their foot on the pedal the whole time and not take it off the gas.”

Lee Williams appeared stuck in neutral during a third quarter where River Valley outscored the Lady Vols 12-6 and inched as close as four points, 30-26, with four minutes remaining.

However, Lee Williams quickly put it into overdrive with an 8-0 run that carried over from the end of the third to the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The spark gave the Lady Vols a 40-27 advantage they would never surrender.



“We rewarded ourselves for good defense,” Arave said. “We finished a little bit better and we made some outside shots. That’s when we really picked it up – in the fourth quarter.”

Hayle Davis led Lee Williams with 11 points, including five points in the fourth quarter, while Lia Lucero chipped in 10 off the bench.

Hallie Powell added nine points as nine different Lady Vols scored at least two points.

“Hayle (Davis) has been consistent all year,” Arave said. “She’s been scoring 14, 14, 12, 10, and 14 (points). Lia (Lucero) has kind of been in a slump, but (Thursday) night and tonight she came out of it. She went to the basket hard and she got two key steals for us there at the end that really secured the win.”

No. 20 ranked Lee Williams (5-3, 1-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) also won Thursday in a 30-20 victory over Prescott.

Davis led the way with nine points, followed by Powell with five and Savannah Jimenez with four.

It was the Lady Vols’ first region win of the season and they’ll look to keep it rolling at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road against 27th-ranked Mohave (3-7, 0-4).