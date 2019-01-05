Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs knock off Northwest Christian on the road

KINGMAN – Jan. 6, 2017 – that had been the last time the Kingman High School girls basketball team defeated Northwest Christian.

Now, almost two years to the day of that game, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to Phoenix Friday and took down the Lady Crusaders 38-22 to kick off the 3A West Region with a victory.

“No better way to open up division play than with a win on the road,” said head coach Kevin Hubbard. “This team has really come together and they help each other be better every day. I couldn’t be more proud of the way they fought and played defense.”

Kingman last beat Northwest Christian at home, so this will surely mean a lot more.

It was also the seventh straight victory for the Lady Bulldogs since opening the season with a loss.

Sukwana Quasula led Kingman with a game-high 15 points, while Kearra Tauta scored seven and Genisia Crooke added six points.

The Lady Bulldogs battled to an 11-9 halftime advantage before using a 15-point third quarter to pull away for the victory.



“Tonight again was a team effort,” Hubbard said. “Shauntel (Crozier) controlled the ball, Sukwana led offensively and Kearra got steals and went to the basket. Payton (Chamberlain) played amazing defense on a 6-foot-2-inch girl. Star (Talayumpteua) and Genisia both rebounded and controlled the game defensively.”

No. 10 ranked Kingman (7-1, 1-0 3A West Region) hosts 16th-ranked Chino Valley (5-3, 0-0) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Northwest Christian 51, Kingman 48

At Northwest Christian, the Kingman High School boys basketball team just fell short in a 51-48 loss to the No. 18 ranked Crusaders (3-3, 2-0 3A West Region).

The 30th-ranked Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1 3A West Region) host No. 22 ranked Chino Valley (6-2, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.