Stockton Hill Road project update

KINGMAN – Work on the Stockton Hill Road project resumed this past week on laterals in the northbound work zone between Chili’s and Gordon Drive, and while this work continues, a second crew will begin work in another section this week.

The second crew will start work Monday on the southbound section between the traffic signal at Chili’s and Plaza Drive and traffic in the outside, southbound lane will be restricted.

Business access will remain in areas with road restrictions. The project still has an expected completion date of April.

Information provided by the City of Kingman