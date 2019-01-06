Council targets budget in upcoming work session

KINGMAN – Council will begin the daunting task of reevaluating the budget in light of the passage of the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act and the repeal of the 1 percent tax increase at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Council voted 5-2 on Aug. 15, 2017 to increase the Transaction Privilege Tax, or sales tax, from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent. After receiving notice from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office that the vote was in violation of open meeting laws, Council ratified it in January. Then-Mayor Monica Gates and then-Councilwoman Vickie Kress were the dissenting voices for both votes.

The Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act from the PAC Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation came on the heels of the increase, which asked the voters to repeal the 1 percent sales tax increase. It also requires that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go to the citizens of Kingman for a vote. That initiative was passed with 61 percent of the vote in the general election.

The repeal means the City can no longer count on an additional $6.2 million, half for pavement preservation and half for capital improvement projects, in determining the budget for the coming year.

Mayor Jen Miles said in a video produced by the City that it’s important for citizens to stay informed as to decisions being made for the City, and encouraged attendance at Tuesday’s work session.

“We’ll begin the discussion of the budget process, the budget projections and priority setting,” Miles said. “I invite you and encourage you to attend, or to watch the video later on Kingman social media.”