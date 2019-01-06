Horoscopes | Jan. 7, 2019

Birthdays: Jeremy Renner, 48; Nicolas Cage, 55; Katie Couric, 62; David Caruso, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use your time wisely. Work on self-improvement and personal gain and avoid getting into a debate with someone who doesn’t see things your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let an emotional incident get the better of you. A clear head and a little nudge is all that’s required to put you in a good position when dealing with friends and colleagues.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Complaints can only be justified if you have completed your responsibilities. Physical exercise will help you blow off steam.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take care of personal business before you are questioned about what you’ve been doing. Be punctual and prepared if you want to make an impression.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel plans, meetings and networking will help you get things moving forward. Mix business with pleasure to make a difference to someone you care about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stay focused on what’s important to you. Avoid people who overreact or tempt you to take part in things you shouldn’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put greater emphasis on the physical. Take better care of the way you look and feel or deal with emotional issues that have been holding you back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from mistakes, and discuss matters that will clear the air. An unusual opportunity will develop if you contact an old friend and discuss your concerns and intentions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Thinking big is fine, but when it comes to putting your plans in motion, be realistic and size down. Don’t be fooled by someone’s enthusiasm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let the changes going on around you stop you from pursuing what suits you best. Acknowledge what others do, but don’t feel obligated to help someone else get ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your feelings, and get any tension that’s been building out of the way. How you handle situations will make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer help, but don’t go overboard or someone will take advantage of you. Do your part and use the time spent to make new connections.