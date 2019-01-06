Kingman Photo | Volunteer Appreciation

DAV Chapter 27 recently held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner to acknowledge and thank the volunteer drivers and office staffs from the Kingman and Lake Havasu communities for all they do for the local veterans. Frank Blain, chapter 27 commander, stated that without our dedicated volunteers, many veterans in our area would not be able to make their medical appointments with the VA hospital system. “Without you, DAV Transportation would grind to a halt”. The annual dinner is a chance to say Thank You for all you do for our veteran community. The dinner was attended by 73 people with notable guests Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy, City council member Donna Brewster-McCoy, Judge Mitch Kalaui and Lake Havasu Fire Chief Brian Davis who is also DAV Sr. Vice Commander. DAV state commander John Burden and state Judge Advocate Bud Watts were also in attendance. This years dinner was held at the Quality Inn on Lake Havasu Avenue in Lake Havasu City.