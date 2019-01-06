KUSD school board meeting to swear in new board members

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School District school board meeting has been moved up to 5 p.m. Tuesday at KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.

Board meetings are usually scheduled at 5:30 p.m., but new school board members will be sworn into their seats. School board president, Jeri Brock, will be presented with a plaque for her years of service as she will no longer be serving on the board.

The board will be voting on a new president and vice president for 2019. Also listed on the agenda is the discussion of the current board policy of drug use by students.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District