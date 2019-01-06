Letter | Beale and I-40 are dangerous

The Beale Street exit off Interstate 40 west is becoming a dangerous place because of the improvements made by ADOT. Semitrailers make a right turn from the nonstop right lane, but then want to turn left into the T/A truck stop.

I have almost been hit by trucks several times. Trucks also turning left leave their trailers hanging out in center lane, causing others to move to the right to avoid hitting the semitrailers, which causes the cars in that lane to slam on their brakes.

I think part of the problem could be fixed by putting a sign on the exit ramp, “NO RIGHT TURN BY TRUCKS FROM THE NONSTOP LANE.” State troopers should also ticket trucks for leaving their rigs sticking out and blocking two lanes of traffic.