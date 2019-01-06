Vehicle collision sends child to hospital with minor injuries

LAKE HAVASU – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence at approximately 4:22 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 4000 block of Gold Springs Road in reference to a vehicle collision.

The driver advised he was traveling west on Gold Spring Road when a child on an electric motorcycle was riding down a dirt driveway and rode into the roadway in front of him.

The driver allegedly did not see the child on the motorcycle until the last minute due to trees along the road way blocking his view. Once the driver saw the child, he hit his brakes and swerved the vehicle to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.

The child and motorcycle were hit with the front right bumper of the vehicle causing the child to eject from the motorcycle. The child was evaluated on scene by medical and was transported to Lake Havasu City Regional Medical Center for precautionary evaluation.

The child sustained minor injuries which were not life threatening. The child was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in this incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office