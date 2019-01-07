6 killed in head-on collision on northern Arizona highway

CAMERON, Ariz.— Six people have died in a head-on collision on a northern Arizona highway.

The Department of Public Safety says the collision happened Saturday evening on U.S. 89.

Authorities haven't released the identities of the four people who were in one car and two in the other. DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr said Monday that troopers are working to notify family.

DPS director Col. Frank Milstead says the collision was one of several over a 24-hour period in which 10 people died.

U.S. 89 was shut down for hours Saturday, forcing some drivers to detour onto a snow-packed dirt road.

A French woman was killed in the same area in October after driving across a section of highway that was collapsing in heavy rain.