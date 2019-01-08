MCC hosts open meeting law training

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is providing an opportunity for the public to gain a better understanding of open meeting law.

The college will host the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens’ Aide Office for an Open Meeting Law Training seminar at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at its Bullhead City Campus in room 508.

However, the training will also be available at the college’s Kingman, Colorado City and Lake Havasu City campuses via videoconferencing. The videoconference is set to take place in room 508 in the Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave., and Lake Havasu City campuses, while room 403 will be utilized at the Colorado City campus.

Concepts to be addressed include the purpose of open meeting law, what constitutes a meeting and who must comply with open meeting law. Other areas of discussion pertain to providing proper notice of a meeting, providing access to the agenda for a meeting, public rights, call to the public, executive session, meeting minutes and where to turn for assistance.

