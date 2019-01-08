Obituary | Stanley Joseph Squaglia

Stanley Joseph Squaglia passed away at home in Hackberry, Arizona at the age of 82 ½ on Jan. 1, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife; Patricia, his siblings; Lois, David and Michael, his children; Linda, Tony and Vicky and their spouses, stepchildren; Christina and Dennis, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his dog, Angel.

After serving his country as an Army Ranger and Paratrooper, he had a successful career in dairy management. In his retirement, he enjoyed rides in his UTV, “Da Beast,” and working on various outdoor projects to share with his friends, family and neighbors. Stan will be missed by many, as he was a very special person.