Obituary | Virginia “Ginny” Irene Brandt

Virginia “Ginny” Irene Brandt, 78, formerly of Dolan Springs, Arizona, passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at her daughter’s home, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by family.

She was born Nov. 5, 1940, the daughter of the late Ried Roy and Irene (Goodman) Mayfield. Ginny worked at The El Cortez Casino as a change personnel for more than 13 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 88 and her beloved “Over the Hill Gang.” Ginny’s whole world revolved around her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her fur babies. She was an avid collector of cookie jars and other knickknacks.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband; Charlie Brandt Sr., her brothers; Perry Mayfield, Jack Franks and Danny Franks, and two grandchildren; Amanda and Dale Brown.

Ginny is survived by her four children; Rickey (Judith Turner) Rogers, Rita Rennecker, Donald (Melissa Lawrence) Brown, and Brian (Nicole Aragon) Brown; three stepchildren; Boomer, Dawn and Dodie, 24 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004 or to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.

