Letter | Christmas errors that need correcting

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, while recently being questioned in a Judiciary Committee hearing, was berated for six uninterrupted minutes by Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez, his face twisted like a snake.

During the tirade he called her a “liar” ... “trying to look tough and remorseless in time for the holidays.” He then referred to the Bible and Mary fleeing with Jesus to Egypt to escape the wrath of King Herod and good thing the Trump administration wasn’t running the border policy or had a wall. Jesus would have been doomed. When Nielsen started responding, Gutierrez turned his back to her, then rudely left the room.

Actually, Luis, Jesus hadn’t been born yet. His father and pregnant mother were following Roman Emperor Caesar Augustus’ law that everyone must register for the census in their familial city. In this case, Mary and Joseph, following the law, went from Nazareth to Bethlehem (Luke 2:14), which also fulfilled the prophecy of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. Herod came later. And incidentally, God speaks of the wisdom of walls.

Likewise, newly elected Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, added “including refugee babies in mangers plus their parents.”

Again, Mary and Joseph were obeying the laws – the exact opposite of a refugee or illegal, Alexandria.

Fortunately, Gutierrez will soon be gone. I imagine Nancy Pelosi will have her hands full trying to reign Cortez in. This could be good.