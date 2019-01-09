Winter Wonderland Ball location changed

Related Story Winter Wonderland Ball to raise money for Kaylee to be closer to doctors, family Once upon a time in the City of Kingman, there lived a 10-year-old girl named Kaylee Sass. In this town, she lives with family and friends who are always there to help her when she is in need. Each day she tries to live life to the fullest, but some days are tougher than others.

KINGMAN – The Winter Wonderland Ball, raising money for Kaylee Sass and her family, has been moved to The Grand Events Center, 515 Beale St. The event is still from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2LWizTn. For more information, visit Team Kaylee Sass Facebook page, or email Stephanie at best.mom.around@gmail.com.