Winter Wonderland Ball location changed

Kaylee (right) and her family have to relocate to Maryland to be closer to her doctors in Pittsburgh. Kaylee has the chance for a life-changing opportunity by undergoing a 12- to 18-hour surgery. One of the last times she was admitted to the hospital was during Christmas. (Photos courtesy of Stephanie Sass)

    Once upon a time in the City of Kingman, there lived a 10-year-old girl named Kaylee Sass. In this town, she lives with family and friends who are always there to help her when she is in need. Each day she tries to live life to the fullest, but some days are tougher than others.

    KINGMAN – The Winter Wonderland Ball, raising money for Kaylee Sass and her family, has been moved to The Grand Events Center, 515 Beale St. The event is still from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

    To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2LWizTn. For more information, visit Team Kaylee Sass Facebook page, or email Stephanie at best.mom.around@gmail.com.

