11:56 PM Thu, Jan. 10th
Event Calendar | January 11, 2019

ASU Havasu students will get a closer look of a hot air balloon launch Thursday morning at the university’s baseball field prior to the kick off of the Havasu Balloon Festival’s activitiesThursday afternoon. (File photo)

  • Originally Published: January 10, 2019 7:30 p.m.

    • TODAY

    White Cliffs Senior Living/Lego Team Demo

    5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road,. For more information contact Nina by email: BFLL3862@gmail.com or Celeste Lucier at: clucier@kaolaz.org

    Havasu Balloon

    Festival & Fair 2019

    At the Nautical Beachfront Resort,1000 McCulloch Blvd N., in Lake Havasu City. For more information call 877-505-2440.

    SATURDAY

    Master Gardners’ Fruit tree pruning workshop

    10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 3766 N. Melody Street.

    Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-303-0431

    Winter Wonderland Ball

    6 p.m. - midnight at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

    Farmer’s Market

    Noon - 3 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    SUNDAY

    Gun Safety Class

    3-5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road.

    Holistic Healers Class

    10 a.m. - noon at White Cliffs Senior Living Center Wellness room, 3600 Peterson Road. Learn how to support mind and body holistically.

    Luv of Paws Adoption Event

    Noon - 4 p.m. at Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.

