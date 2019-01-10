Event Calendar | January 11, 2019

TODAY
White Cliffs Senior Living/Lego Team Demo
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road,. For more information contact Nina by email: BFLL3862@gmail.com or Celeste Lucier at: clucier@kaolaz.org
Havasu Balloon
Festival & Fair 2019
At the Nautical Beachfront Resort,1000 McCulloch Blvd N., in Lake Havasu City. For more information call 877-505-2440.
SATURDAY
Master Gardners’ Fruit tree pruning workshop
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 3766 N. Melody Street.
Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance
7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-303-0431
Winter Wonderland Ball
6 p.m. - midnight at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.
Farmer’s Market
Noon - 3 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.
Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair 2019
At the Nautical Beachfront Resort, 1000 McCulloch Blvd N., in Lake Havasu City. For more information call 877-505-2440.
SUNDAY
Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair 2019
At the Nautical Beachfront Resort, 1000 McCulloch Blvd N., in Lake Havasu City. For more information call 877-505-2440.
Gun Safety Class
3-5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road.
Holistic Healers Class
10 a.m. - noon at White Cliffs Senior Living Center Wellness room, 3600 Peterson Road. Learn how to support mind and body holistically.
Luv of Paws Adoption Event
Noon - 4 p.m. at Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK