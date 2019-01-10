Horoscopes | January 11, 2019

Birthdays: Amanda Peet, 47; Mary J. Blige, 48; Kim Coles, 57; Naomi Judd, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take more interest in your personal finances and health. Taking better care of both will relieve stress and help you protect against unexpected situations.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to what others have to say; it will help you make a personal decision. An emotional issue should be kept secret until you figure out how best to proceed.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Partnerships will be strained if you or the other person is excessive or overreacts. Stay focused on activities and events that will help you dispel energy you might otherwise turn into anger.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can get ahead if you handle work relationships and your responsibilities professionally. Your insight into what will and won’t work will put you in the running for a position you want or help you gain respect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make plans to do something with friends or your lover. A new look or an activity that will encourage you to get fit and look fabulous will lift your spirits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle your cash with care. A reunion is likely to bring back feelings that you’ve been ignoring for some time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Physical activity will help to calm your nerves and any tension you are feeling toward someone who is being critical. Make love, not war.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be offered good advice. A shift in the way you feel about someone will lead to a lifestyle change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Home improvements can be started, but first set a budget. An emotional situation must be dealt with openly and honestly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Refuse to let anger take over when a friend or relative changes his or her mind. Do your own thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put in a full day if it will help you achieve your goal. There is plenty to gain by making choices that are geared toward success.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to what and who you know. Working alongside like-minded people will help you avoid anyone trying to tempt or manipulate you to get involved in things that are excessive or not good for you.