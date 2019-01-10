New board members sworn into board, make Palo Christi plans

KINGMAN - Charles Lucero moves from vice president to Kingman Unified School District school board president and Carole Young is vice president after the board voted 3-2 for each at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Lucero and Young, both incumbents, and new board member Jennifer Shumway were sworn in by Mike File, Mohave County School Superintendent.

KUSD has begun its work on the budget for 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Roger Jacks said that this month they are going to meet with various school departments to see what kind of budget those departments have in mind and then come up with a draft to present to the board in March.

District administrators and the board will meet Jan. 23 for a workshop to discuss school enrollment zones and map out how the next three to five years look like for enrollment.

Currently three schools are at capacity and the district is looking to reopen Palo Christi. During the board workshop, the architecture firm Orcutt Winslow will make a presentation to the board about the process and cost factors.

Jacks said during the workshop they will discuss other possibilities for Palo Christi.

The board outgoing board president, Jerri Brock, with a plaque recognizing her hard work toward KUSD. Lucero acknowledged Brock’s work while serving on the board. He mention her work with the Cambridge program, making sure every student was fed, every student had a textbook and the expansion of Career and Technical Education programs.