Prep Basketball: Vols host Mingus in battle for 1st place

KINGMAN – The season is far from over, but the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team is already on pace for a record-breaking campaign.

The first of many great accomplishments could come tonight if the Vols take down Mingus.

A victory would not only give Lee Williams the most 4A Grand Canyon Region wins in program history, but it would also propel the Vols into sole possession of first place.

It won’t come easy though.

Lee Williams hasn’t fared well against the No. 20 ranked Marauders (6-4, 4-1).

The Vols are 1-9 all-time against Mingus, with the lone victory coming Feb. 3, 2017 in a 56-51 win at home.

Coincidently, that victory was the fourth region win of that season and still stands as the most victories in region play.

That mark could be shattered tonight and the 15th-ranked Vols (7-2, 4-1) have proven they have what it takes to play with the best.

Lee Williams has decimated its opponents in winning five of the last seven games. And in four of those games the Vols have put up more than 70 points and kept their competition to 43 points or less.

That margin of victory is impressive as is the fact their most recent losses were by 10 points or less – a 55-46 setback to Coconino and a 57-47 loss to Dysart.

However, tonight is where the rubber meets the road.

Lee Williams can prove itself with a big program win that could send this team on a path to a great seed in the 4A state tournament.

The same can be said of the No. 18 ranked Lady Vols who have won four straight and are looking to continue their recent success against Mingus.

Lee Williams (6-3, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) has won its last two games over the 27th-ranked Lady Marauders (3-7, 2-3) and a victory tonight could keep the Lady Vols in contention for a bid to the state tournament.

And if Lee Williams’ recent success is any indication, it is in good shape to make it a five-game winning streak tonight when Mingus comes to town for a 5:30 p.m. contest.