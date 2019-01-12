County recorder recaps midterm elections, election delays

KINGMAN – Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair was a guest speaker at Wednesday’s Mohave Republican Forum meeting. During the meeting she gave a recap on her part of the 2018 midterm elections.

“I think Mohave County came out very well,” she said. “Overall, I think one of our main issues: Arizona had we never anticipated the turnout.”

Blair went over voter turnout numbers. During the primary there was about a 34 percent turnout; sent out 30,000 ballots by mail, had over 68,000 people ask for a ballot by mail and over 21,000 who showed up at the polls, Blair said.

Due to the Sinema-McSally race, for the first time there was political observers from each party while counting ballots.

Blair said it’s a great idea, but the observers weren’t following rules.

“I had to yank one of them off their cellphone while being surrounded by ballots,” Blair said. “This is not OK.”

During elections there was some delays due to invalid signatures. Blair said she received about 82 ballots with invalid signatures. Due to a court order, those 82 people still had time to validate their signature and make sure their vote counted.

Blair said out of all the voters there were only 42 unsigned ballots and because of invalid signatures it could have caused the delay in results. Another delay could have been the number of people going out to vote.

“It did create a lag,” she said.

When it comes to elections, Blair said everyone has to be on the same page.

“One county can’t be doing it this way and another county doing it the other way,” she said.