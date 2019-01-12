Event Calendar | Jan 13-20

TODAY
Wellness class
10 a.m. - noon at White Cliffs Assisted Living Wellness Room, 3600 Peterson Rd.
WEDNESDAY
Grief & Loss Support Group
6 p.m. at White Cliffs Assisted Living Center, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-565-9000.
KRMC Lunch & Learn Lecture
Noon - 1 p.m. at the KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave. 928-263-3873.
Cyber Security Webinar
Noon - 1 p.m. Join via Zoom at azsbdc.net. 928-757-0894.
SATURDAY
Stockton Hill Craft Fair/Swap Meet
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-373-7694.
Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m. gates open, 8:30 a.m. practice at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
Set in Stone
2 - 4 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History & Art, 400 W. Beale St. 928-715-0288.
SUNDAY, Jan. 20
Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness
7:30 a.m. gates open, 8:30 a.m. practice at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
