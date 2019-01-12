The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
History series highlights Native American rock art

The free-admission event, which is in memory of Karl and Millie Prumers, begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 12, 2019 2:13 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman, the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, and Arizona Humanities are kicking off the new year with the Our Time, Our History series “Set in Stone but Not in Meaning: Southwestern Indian Rock Art.”

    The series will feature Allen Dart, a state cultural resource specialist and archaeologist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

    “Mr. Dart illustrates southwestern petroglyphs and pictographs, and discusses how even the same rock art symbol may be interpreted differently from popular, scientific, and modern Native American perspectives,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a press release.

    The free-admission event, which is in memory of Karl and Millie Prumers, begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts 400 W. Beale St.

    Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

