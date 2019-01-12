Miner Editorial | Mental health sufferers need you

It is usually family, friends, coworkers, teachers, or even someone’s favorite server at a local restaurant who realizes something is different about that someone.

These groups of people sense “something isn’t quite right” about the person’s thinking, feelings or the way they are acting.

The American Psychiatric Association suggests if several of the following symptoms are present, follow up contact with mental health professionals should take place:

Sleep or appetite

changes

Dramatic sleep and appetite changes or decline in personal care.

Mood changes

Rapid or dramatic shifts in emotions or depressed feelings.

Withdrawal

Recent social withdrawal and loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed.

Drop in functioning

An unusual drop in functioning, at school, work or social activities, such as quitting sports, failing in school or difficulty performing familiar tasks.

Problems thinking

Problems with concentration, memory or logical thought and speech that are hard to explain.

Increased sensitivity

Heightened sensitivity to sights, sounds, smells or touch; avoidance of over-stimulating situations.

Apathy

Loss of initiative or desire to participate in any activity.

Feeling disconnected

A vague feeling of being disconnected from oneself or one’s surroundings; a sense of unreality.

Illogical thinking

Unusual or exaggerated beliefs about personal powers to understand meanings or influence events; illogical or “magical” thinking typical of childhood in an adult.

Nervousness

Fear or suspiciousness of others or a strong nervous feeling.

Unusual behavior

Odd, uncharacteristic, peculiar behavior.

The Daily Miner Editorial Board wants to bring this to readers’ attention so they know they have places to go where help can be found. The board wants those who are in need of help to get it without any shame involved. Sometimes the shame of knowing help is needed because of a mental health issue leads to the worst consequences. The age-adjusted death rate due to suicide in Arizona was 17.0 per 100,000 people in 2013, according to Arizona Health Matters. It was 29.5 in Mohave County. That’s about 60 people per year in our county. That’s 60 people too many.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that 18.5 percent of adults in the U.S. suffer some type of mental illness during the course of a year. That amounts to more than 30,000 adults in Mohave County. More than the entire population within Kingman’s city limits. Those suffering are in our homes, schools, and businesses. We need to be vigilant by understanding what the symptoms could be if someone is suffering from a mental illness.

The Daily Miner Editorial Board is not encouraging readers to diagnose what is and what isn’t a mental illness. We want to leave that to the professionals.

The board is hoping readers will be on guard to the above list of symptoms and be ready to take action when “something isn’t quite right.”

If those symptoms are recognized in someone, the editorial board is just asking that a phone call be made. Reach out to the professionals who are available to us for help deciding on a course of action. It might keep a loved one from suffering more than necessary and even prevent a death by suicide.

When “something isn’t quite right,” please call one of the following: Crisis Response Network at (877) 756-4090, Southwest Behavioral and Health Services at (928) 753-9387, or Mohave Mental Health at (928) 757-8111.