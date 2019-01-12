Obituary | Kevin Stockbridge

On Jan. 4, 2019, Kevin Stockbridge peacefully moved on to be with his Mama while surrounded by those who loved him the most.

To those who knew him, Kevin Stockbridge was many things, but, most often, he was a storyteller. Kevin’s stories would tell of a young contractor in Parker that worked his way up to be the man people described as the honest, consummate professional leading the charge on jobs such as blasting Interstate 40’s way through Kingman, and the design and build of Highway 68. Yet, his favorite work stories were those relating to the company he founded, Stockbridge Northwest, Inc. Those stories allowed him to let you know there wasn’t anyone who was going to mess with his motherflippin’ money, because he was the boss. And he was a great boss (albeit a hard one). Just ask the dedicated team that followed him throughout his career, including his right-hand man (and arguably favorite child) Bobby McFadyen.

More than anything, Kevin told stories about his family, especially those of his and the love of his life, Brenda Stockbridge’s, children. He’d talk about how proud he was to show up sticking out like a sore thumb in a cowboy hat at his baby girl Sharon’s college graduation, or one of his son KC’s hardcore-metal concerts. He’d tell you how, even though his kids may not wear cowboy hats, he was just so damn proud that they loved him in his.

Kevin told many of these stories from his favorite place – the JHB Ranch. It was there he surrounded himself with pictures corroborating the stories he told, like of his Mama, Jo Anne, doting on him well into an age that doting normally ceases, or about his Uncle Black Jack’s outlaw exploits, or about his adventures hunting with his Hualapai brothers up on the “rez,” or about his Uncle Jimmy Carl’s life as a bouncer for country music legend Mel Tillis. But, as we all know, any story could come to an abrupt end if he remembered he had to get up and make you come help feed the horses.

In lieu of sending flowers, pour a Miller Lite into a cup of ice before telling stories about him filled with Kevin-isms. Then, as you take your first drink, ask yourself how they made it so good and sold it so cheap – it’s what he would have wanted.

Kevin was preceded in life by his Mama Jo Anne, Papa Ike, and Uncle Jimmy Carl. Kevin is succeeded in life by his family, Sharon, KC, and Brenda (and Bobby and the kids), sister Gracie, and niece Cassie, who will always love him and know he is at peace.

A celebration of our incredible friend, father, bracelet brother, mama’s boy, coworker, boss, contractor, rancher, hunter, amateur historian, new Chevy pick-up connoisseur, and all-around favorite ball of fun Kevin Stockbridge’s life is at 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401.