Veteran housing project gets necessary rezone

KINGMAN – The City Planning and Zoning Commission saw no shortage of public comment for a rezone request that will allow for the development of 49 residential units for veteran occupancy.

The request from Adams Construction & Management Company was to rezone a 5-acre property on the northwest corner of Mission Boulevard and Jackson Street from residential single family 10,000-square-foot minimum to C-2-HMR Hualapai Mountain Road Overlay District.

“The rezoning is requested to allow the development of 49 residential units comprising of 24 duplexes for occupancy by veterans and one on-site manager’s quarters,” explained City Planner Sylvia Shaffer.

The total parcel is about 8 acres, but the request is only for 5 of those acres. The property is owned by Reconciliation Catholic Church, which will keep those other 3 acres.

“Without exception, in every community we’ve ever developed in, they’ve welcomed us back, many times they’ve asked us to come back and build subsequent projects because we do such a good job,” said Greg Wagner, president of Adams Construction, in addressing his company’s track record. “Because we maintain the properties well, we do thorough background checks, we have a list of rules two pages long, we enforce the rules, we evict people.”

An Adams Construction engineer took initiative and has already performed a traffic analysis. That analysis showed an estimated peak-hour trip figure of less than 30.

Some of those who participated in public comment explained their worries regarding increased traffic in that area of Kingman. Wagner said his company would be willing to work with the City on a traffic light.

But others, including a number of veterans, spoke against the rezone and development due to its location.

Wagner explained the location was chosen because of its proximity to the Kingman VA Clinic on Hualapai Mountain Road. However, according to some veterans, development at a different location would better serve veterans. Some recommendations were to move forward with the development but in Prescott or even Las Vegas, as veterans often travel to those locations for treatment, which would allow them to live closer to where they receive care.

Another citizen commented that the housing could remain in Kingman, but would better serve the veteran community by being located near Stockton Hill Road, placing veterans next to services at the hospital, shopping and food.

However, according to Shaffer, a majority of those participating in public comment Tuesday were from outside of the 300-foot possible rezone notification range. She also addressed inquiries as to justifications for the request. She said the subject property is one of the few left in that area that is zoned residential.

“This applicant could go to any other neighboring parcel and just put in a building permit and site plan and just build it, without having to have public comment,” she said.

“I feel that it is needed, desperately,” said Commissioner Charmayne Keith. “And I appreciate the commitment to trying to bring this here. I think it’s suitable, and I do live in the area, so I’m not just speaking from the hip here.”

Commissioner Terry Shores verbally agreed, as did Chair Gary Fredrickson and Commissioner Scott McCoy. The motion to approve the rezone passed unanimously.

There were two stipulations included in the commission’s approval of the rezone. That a 42-foot right of way on Mission Boulevard be dedicated to the City, and that the developer work with the City for installation of a traffic light.