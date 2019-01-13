City airport commission tackles annual rate increase

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will continue its discussions on the remote control aircraft operations site, airport rates and charges, and lease terms and conditions at its meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 7000 Flightline Drive.

A subcommittee formed to discuss the remote control aircraft operation site at the airport will report updates to the commission. At past meetings, two remote control aircraft groups had expressed interest in using the site.

At last month’s meeting, the Rates and Charges and Lease Policies subcommittee reported that contact had been made with the Buckeye and Globe airports regarding their rates, charges and lease policies. A motion was made to temporarily suspend a 3 percent increase in lease rates scheduled to take place in July. That motion did not advance, as it was not seconded. However, the matter is placed under new business for discussion and possible action for this month’s meeting.

Discussion will continue on airport lease terms and conditions, more specifically, the “fine print” on those documents. There will also be reports from airport and business park staffs.

