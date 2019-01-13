Kingman Photo | Projects at KRMC

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Dec. 14 meeting was KRMC Chief Operating Officer and fellow club member, Ryan Kennedy. With 1,900 employees, Kingman Regional Medical Center is Mohave County's largest employer. Its community pharmacy is scheduled to open in the next week, which will enable patients to have their prescriptions filled before being discharged from the hospital. KRMC's cardiovascular center expansion is due for completion in the spring of 2020. Its emergency department expansion two-year project, adding 20,000 square feet with a projected cost of $11 million - $12 million will go to bid this coming spring. One hundred stalls have been added to employee parking behind Urgent Care, thus freeing up more patient parking spaces. Also pending is medical office space development on the 4th floor of KRMC's Hualapai campus.