Stockton Hill project closes west intersection at Chili’s

rews working on the Stockton Hill Road project will continue work on laterals in the northbound work zone, and will begin mainline construction in the southbound zone Monday. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 13, 2019 5:31 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Crews working on the Stockton Hill Road project will continue work on laterals in the northbound work zone, and will begin mainline construction in the southbound zone Monday.

    Crews will need to close the west intersection and driveway at the traffic signal at Chili’s today with the closure expected to be lifted by midday Tuesday. The two driveways serving businesses at the northwest corner of the intersection will stay open.

    The project remains on schedule for completion by April 2019.

    Information provided by the City of Kingman

