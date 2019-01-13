The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Wedding Bells | Paige Pickering and Daniel Shake

Daniel Shake and Paige Pickering

  • Originally Published: January 13, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • Paige Pickering, daughter of Mr. Kelly and Mrs. Jennifer Pickering, of Monterey, California has married Daniel Shake, son of Mr. Tom and Mrs. Julie Shake, also of Monterey. Paige and Daniel were both educated at the Defense Language Institue and both are currently employed by the United State Air Force. They were married at 4 p.m. Dec. 29, 2018 at Tucson Mountain Reserve. Darrian Capan served as the Maid of Honor and Dylan Shake served as the Best Man. The newly weds will live at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia.

