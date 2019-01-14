Introducing a friend to hunting is very rewarding

It has been said that you never get too old to enjoy the great outdoors. And you could also say you never get too old to help a friend enjoy our great outdoors and the hunting tradition.

That is theme of this week’s story. Friends helping out a friend in his pursuit to learn about hunting.

Bobby Condit is 29 years old and lives in Lake Havasu City. I met Bobby through a mutual friend, Mike Hulsey, just over a year ago.

What I learned when I met Condit was that he was just getting started into archery hunting, and that there was no doubt he was passionate about it.

Though admittedly getting a late start into hunting, this man was full of energy and had a passion like one rarely sees anymore.

Bobby’s father was not a hunter, and as such, Condit wasn’t exposed to the sport of hunting until he met up with Hulsey, who is a very accomplished outdoorsman and hunter.

Condit’s desire to learn all about archery hunting was obvious from the first time I met him. Yes, he was new, but he was like a sponge and soaked up the information Hulsey, our friend Jay Chan, and I offered to him on trips into the outdoors.

Bobby learned quickly that when in the company of Jay, he was around someone who has a special talent for glassing and locating animals in the wild. Condit was amazed at how seemingly easy Jay could find things in areas Condit had already glassed.

That is not taking anything away from Hulsey. With “young eyes” and awesome equipment, Hulsey is another guy who has an enormous amount of talent when it comes to finding animals in the great outdoors.

I’ve said this many times before. You don’t need a rifle, bow, muzzleloader or handgun if you can’t find what you are pursuing. Great glass (binoculars-spotting scope) is the foundation of becoming a good hunter, and Condit grasped that concept right away.

In the last year Condit went with Hulsey to San Diego to a professional bow shop where he picked up a Hoyt compound bow that fit him perfectly.

Then it was time to start practicing with his new bow. And when I say practicing, I mean he was dedicated to sharpening up his skills by shooting daily. When Condit got home at night, even after working 10-12 hours, he would take out his bow and shoot.

His shooting skills were honed and gradually he could shoot consistently and accurately out to 60 yards.

Bobby and Mike both drew archery javelina tags for the multi-units east of Wikieup this year.

Condit felt he was ready to go into the field and pursue javelina. He had the equipment he needed, and there was no question about his desire. My only concern was could he close the deal when he got the opportunity at one of the gray ghosts on the desert?

Hulsey and Condit went out on opening day of the 2019 season. It was cold and windy, and they didn’t see any javelina. They did see a number of mule deer, and the new bow hunter learned a valuable lesson. He hadn’t picked up an over-the-counter deer tag for the new year.

Condit said he felt he could have got close enough for a shot at one of the bucks, which was alone and obviously searching for does. Without a tag in his pocket, all he could do was watch the buck go around a hill.

The weather continued to be unsettled for the next week, but it looked like the schedules of all of us were going to come together on a day in the middle of the week. That would also be the first day the weather would be nice.

Those of us that have spent a lot of time in the past pursuing javelina felt it would be a perfect day to find javelina.

It was cool, but not cold, when Jay showed up in camp a full two hours before sunrise.

Jay would be with Bobby, Mike and me. I felt good about the team we had going out, and even predicted on social media that Bobby would punch his tag on this day.

The first place we stopped to glass Hulsey found a pair of deer; a doe and a small buck on a faraway hillside.

A few minutes later, Hulsey spotted a herd of javelina in the same area Condit and I saw them on a scouting trip in December.

Hulsey also had an archery javelina tag, but he said his first priority was to let Condit shoot his first pig.

We watched from over 1,000 yards away as the pigs fed over the top of a ridge. Bobby and Mike headed off toward where the pigs were last seen, while Jay and I continued to glass the area.

It turned out there were about 20 deer on top of that ridge, and there were five bucks in the group. The hunters also heard and smelled the javelina, but in the end, never got a shot.

When the guys returned from their morning stalk, we moved onto another area where in the past we have seen and taken a number of javelina.

Bobby went for a hike to the east, while Chan took a walk to the west to glass into a large drainage. Mike and I stayed at the truck and glassed the area to the south of us.

As Condit was walking back to the truck, Chan, like he has done for the over 40 years I’ve known him, indicated he had found some pigs.

Once we had all seen the pigs, which were feeding on a steep hillside 317 yards away, a plan was made for Mike and Bobby to go on the stalk while Jay and I watched and took video from above.

We watched as the two hunters silently moved toward the unsuspecting herd, which numbered between 15-20 animals.

Going through my mind was, “is Condit going to be ready when the time to release that deadly arrow came?”

Anyone who thinks a first-time hunter could get the shakes in that situation is probably right.

Then suddenly, a big boar javelina jumped up in front of them and was on full alert. The boar was only 22 yards away, but he didn’t get the scent of the hunters. He slowly and carefully started to move away.

As he started walking up the hill, I heard Jay say, “He’s going to shoot!” The range was 33 yards when the pig stopped. Then the deadly arrow was in flight.

Jay and I watched as the Rage broadhead and arrow passed easily through the pig.

It was over in seconds. Hulsey had “woofed” at the pig and stopped him. Condit made a perfect shot, and he had his first big-game animal he ever took!

Condit decided he wanted local taxidermist Henry Aguilar to do a shoulder mount of his trophy.

Condit was understandably happy and excited, as we all were. Getting to help and watch as our friend harvested his first-ever Arizona big-game animal gave us all a feeling of satisfaction.

He had waited a long time for that day to happen, and his preparation had been rewarded.

Now Condit has an over-the-counter deer tag and is ready to try and stalk the ever-elusive mule deer. The archery season for these big-game animals is open until Jan 31.