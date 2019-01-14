Kingman Bass Club set to start tournament trail for 2019

KINGMAN – The Kingman Bass Club, the only bass fishing club in the area, is holding its first meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 at Kingman Honda, 3800 Stockton Hill Road.

The meeting will start off the tournament season for the club, which fishes at lakes Mead, Mohave, Havasu, Martinez and Alamo. The club holds both one and two-day tournaments at other locations on the Colorado River.

The clubs tournaments are team events, and anglers can pick their own permanent fishing partners for the tournament trail, which features eight tournaments plus a fish off.

The cost to join the KBC is just $35. Entry fees are $110 per team.

The first tournament of the year will be Sunday, Jan. 20 and boats will launch out of Cattail Cove on Lake Havasu.

Anglers who would like to join and fish in the KBC are encouraged to attend the meeting.

If you have any questions or for more information, call club president Donnie Scroggins at 928-279-5852.

The club also has a social media account that can be found at http://kingmanbassclub.com.