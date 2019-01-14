Poker ride fundraiser raises about $1,000 for Cactus Cleaners

Photo Gallery Horse Nut Stables' Poker Ride Horse Nut Stables hosted a fundraiser for the Cactus Cleaners Sunday. The fundraiser was a poker ride, where attendees were able to ride their horse along a trail and collect cards at certain spots. At the end who ever finished with the best poker hand won a handmade quilt. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

GOLDEN VALLEY – Horse Nut Stables hosted a fundraiser for the Cactus Cleaners Sunday. The fundraiser was a poker ride, where attendees rode their horses along a trail and collect cards at predetermined spots. At the end, whoever finished with the best poker hand won a handmade quilt.

Karen Babcock, owner of Horse Nut Stables, decided to hold the fundraiser because as much as she would like to go out there and help clean the desert, she can’t. So she came up with a fundraiser.

About $1,000 was raised for the Cactus Cleaners to keep making sure the Mohave County desert stays clean.

“It was a great turnout, there was a lot of support,” Babcock said. “It made Wayne Hollins very happy.”

Babcock said she hopes to make the poker ride for the Cactus Cleaners a yearly event and couldn’t have done it without the support of her husband, Terry Conger.

“People are out there doing the dirtiest job by picking up someone else’s trash,” she said. “They don’t have to do this but they do.”

The winner of the quilt, made by Wayne Hollins’ wife, won with a straight, ace through five.