Rants and Raves | January 15, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Stay in prison: Just how much money is this guy going to cost the county before this fiasco is all over ... let him stay in prison for life. Sorry for the surviving family members of the girl he murdered.

Trump pleads for wall, stokes fear: He did neither; simply laid out the bare facts and figures. And fact: Pelosi and Schumer were both for a wall to the tune of some $40 billion not long ago, their un-American change coming only when Trump was elected.

Letter | A disgrace to the fine people of Arizona: Unfortunately, I fell for the lies and voted for Ducey. I truly regret doing so. He can be removed from office. He can be recalled.



What Kingman: I don’t know what Kingman the letter writer refers to. We have family in San Diego who often comment on how much less expensive things are here in our town. That includes food, clothing, and rents. I am confused.

Shop local: Lady who wrote letter is right. Gas at Fast Track in Bullhead all the time. Why? $2.20 a gallon! Have reason to be in Bullhead twice a month, why not? Wasn’t put on this Earth to support greedy local owners.

Bad roads: Every year they beg for money for roads. They increase taxes on gas and property and divert the money elsewhere. Tired of them begging! We pay and nothing changes. Stop giving raises to people who beg us. Deal with it.

Why I don’t shop in Kingman: Sue, not to downplay your problems, but why did you pick Kingman as a place to live if there are so many shopping problems for you?